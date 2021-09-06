WNB Provincial Hospital Underway

The Prime Minister James Marape revealed this when announcing the funding of K300 million for the development of the new provincial hospital last Friday in Kimbe.

He said the project is currently at contract issuance stage with funding source already identified. The PM added he was looking forward to bringing the contractor to the province to begin work.

WNB Provincial Hospital is the first hospital project under the hospital upgrading programme, PM Marape approved when he came in as prime minister in 2019.

Other provincial hospitals are being upgraded in what will be a massive transformation of the country’s health sector, the Prime Minister said.

“Between now and 2025, these modern hospitals are expected to be constructed so that by the time the country celebrated its Golden Jubilee, the 21 provinces and the special region of Bougainville will all have fully-equipped modern hospitals up and running to service the people,” he said.

PM Marape said: “As a Government, we envisage that by 2025, we will have 22 modern hospitals in our 21 provinces and special region of Bougainville.”

“We are taking stock of what has already taken place in Goroka, Lae and Port Moresby for our two national referral hospitals and for our Level six hospitals.

“We are trying to ensure that we have a program for our people throughout the country, so that when our people are sick, there is something close to home where their issues can be addressed,” he said.

Because of the population of West New Britain, the new provincial hospital will be at a Level five with capacity to open into Level six.

A small ground-breaking ceremony was held on the existing hospital grounds to mark the announcement officiated by PM Marape.

Chairman of the WNBP Health Authority, Professor Mathias Sapuri is confident work will begin in October on the new hospital.