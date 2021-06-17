WNB police partners with Chamber of Commerce

The agreement was signed by the Provincial Police commander Januarius Vosivai and Chamber of Commerce President Ian O’Hanlon, after Regional MP Sasindran Muthuvel presented a cheque of K500,000 to assist police in WNB.

The signing was witnessed by Provincial Administrator Williamson Hosea following an understanding that the Chamber of commerce will manage any funding and work in partnership to assist with the province’s police operations

Muthuvel said, “This funding should be managed well in the long run and for the operations within the province.”

“We don’t expect our police to go to individual business houses to seek support and then those people will be looking for some favors.

“With this funding, the Chamber of commerce will manage and submit acquittals according to their expenses,” said Muthuvel.

Mr O’Hanlon also commended the financial support from the Regional member, saying many political leaders have failed to put money where it matters.

“Funding like this helps in long-term issues like communications, servicing of vehicles.

“Service providers will not provide service unless they get paid,” O’Hanlon said.

He added, “Law and order is everyone’s business and this is proof that we can work together. Under the Chamber of Commerce we have a Law and Order subcommittee (where) we meet regularly with (the) PPC and other policeman and women in the province, to discuss short and long term solutions.