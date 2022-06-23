WNB Police Nab Suspects With Firearms

Commander New Guinea Islands Assistant Police Commissioner, Perou N’Dranou said the arrest resulted from an operation initiated by the West New Britain Provincial Police Command conducted on Sunday, June 19.

He said the operation was timely, especially during the 2022 National General Election period where police are required to deliver a free, fair and safe election.

Police alleged that the eight suspects, Lesley Giru 27 (shot dead), Rodney Giru 15, Daniel Simo 25, Charles Nuli 29, Penial Chare 18, Joseph Goru 16, Douglas Ruru 18 and Isikel Gala 26 of the Rongo clan were part of a gang that had allegedly murdered a youth from another clan, using an AR 15 colt rifle earlier this year. This had caused tension between the clans.

In April the deceased suspect’s family home was burnt by a rival clan. Parts of the alleged AR 15 colt rifle were found in his burnt down house. The gang however, refused to surrender to police and were on the run during which the gang is alleged to have burnt down houses and threatened the livelihood of the neighbouring villages using the firearms.

Community leaders approached the West New Britain Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector John Iara and requested police to intervene.

Mr Iara then issued a directive to the Mobile Squad (MS) 18 members to conduct a special operation to apprehend the suspects and retrieve the weapons.

After gathering intelligence information, the hMS18 members obtained a search warrant and carried out an operation into Waganakai village.

A member of the gang was shot dead, four others wounded while three received minor injuries. Other wanted members of the clan fled the village upon arrival of police. A member of the MS 18 Senior Constable, Arnold Watei from West Sepik Province was shot in the chest.

Police have so far retrieved three firearms, one factory made and two homemade guns. Police believe two other factory-made firearms are still in the hands of the criminals.

The seven members of the gang are now in police custody and will be further investigated for murder, arson and for being in possession of the firearms illegally.

“I want to assure my NGI people that despite the election period, your safety and security is paramount to us and police will ensure you are safe and free to vote for your leaders,” Commander N’Dranou said.