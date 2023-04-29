WNB police launch operation Tango

New Guinea Islands Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Perou Ndranou launched the operation at a combined parade held by local and police officers from other centres. Assistant Commissioner Ndranou expressed his gratitude to the MS 03 and MS 18, who are in the province to assist the local police in dealing with the rising law and order issues.

Outside police assistance include MS 18 from Tomaringa and MS 03, while the local police include regular police and MS 19.

In his address, Assistant Commissioner Ndranou stated, "You are here because 90 percent of the people of WNB wanted your help. Let's give them that help without any compromise. Let's fix the 10 percent."

The public's expectation is high for the troops to perform according to the set process of Special Operations and the laws of this country, according to Assistant Commissioner Ndranou.

PPC Peter Barkie also addressed the troops during the parade.

Operation Tango began on Wednesday, 26th of April, and will cover Kimble and Bialla towns.