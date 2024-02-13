WNB passes K377m budget

Treasury Minister Reinbo Paita was present as an observer during the proceedings led by Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, who also serves as the Chairman of Finance.

Joseph Lelang, Kandrian Gloucester MP, Oil Palm Minister Nakanai MP Francis Maneke, and Talasea MP Freddy Kumai attended the meeting.

The budget meeting was themed "Enabling Growth Opportunities and Safer Communities through Strategic Partnerships."

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel delivered his budget speech, addressing the challenges faced by the province in the previous year and the much-needed development in the coming year. He emphasized the importance of fair distribution of resources across the three districts and twelve local-level governments (LLGs).

Speaking in Tok Pisin, the governor said 2023 was a challenging year and with the new year, there is a need for development in the province. He went on to say that the government intends to address all its development challenges in the 12 LLGs and at the same time spread resources equally in the three districts and LLGs.

He said, “The challenges are many, (and) the expectations for our people are big.”

Governor Muthuvel said with the list of available resources, this year’s budget must equally benefit major infrastructure projects in the 12 LLGs.

The 2024 WNB Provincial Budget is more than K131 million lower than the 2023 budget. However, the budget was still described as fair by members of the Provincial Assembly.

The passage of the 2024 budget signifies a concerted effort by the provincial government to foster equitable growth and meet the expectations of its people.