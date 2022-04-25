WNB partners with RTA

Road Traffic Authority (RTA) Chief Executive Officer Nelson Terema said the agreement will pave the way for other provinces to follow.

Under the new Road Traffic Agreement Act 2014, the RTA has signed an agreement with the West New Britain Provincial Government to deliver specified functions and exercise specified powers on behalf of the Authority relating to vehicle registration, driver licensing, transport licensing, enforcement of road traffic laws, and road safety.

The services shall be carried out in accordance with the Act, the Regulations, the Rules and the written directions and policies of the Authority.

“This signing will pave the way for other provinces to embark on the new Road Traffic Act and do away with the old law which is causing a lot of misunderstanding among the people,” says Terema.

West New Britain Provincial Revenue Manager, John Essau thanked RTA and acknowledges that, by virtue of section 22(1)(c) of the Act, all monies by way of fines (except fines imposed by courts), fees (except driver license fees and vehicle registration fees by virtue of section 51 (1) of the Road (Management and Fund) Act 2020), charges and other monies levied under the Act, the Regulations or the Rules, belong to the Authority.

“We are thankful to partner with the Road Traffic Authority as West New Britain have never see a change in the revenue collection as a result of the implementation of the old Act.”

Terema thanked the WNB Provincial Government for taking the initiative in signing the agreement with RTA.