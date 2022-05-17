WNB Nursing School funded

The West New Britain Acting Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani presented a cheque of K200, 000 on behalf of Governor Sasindran Muthuvel to institution.

“On his behalf the Regional Member and Governor for WNB Sasindran Muthuvel, I present to the WNB School of Nursing this cheque of K200, 000 that will go towards the schools operations that the governor has continued to support since its inception,” said Mr Mapmani.

A grateful school Principal Molly Marava said, “We have been a privileged institution in receiving funding that has helped us with our operations as we do not get enough funding from the National Department of Health. Our current financial state was not enough to cater for upcoming projects and programs until now. This funding of K200, 000 will keep us afloat till DHERST and NDoH come through and that of TESAS.”

She added that for the last five months the school has been operating on the withdrawal school project fees, and the funding now will help with their annual graduation program, and opening of new facilities.