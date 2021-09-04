WNB Major Impact projects

PM Marape arrived in Kimbe from Lae, Morobe province after the Wafi-Golpu Mine Development forum.

He landed at Maklo Island and opened a 5 in 1 classroom for the community and visited Amulut village also in the Kandrian District.

Marape met and spoke with villagers and appreciated the efforts of a local business woman who is buying copra and cocoa from the locals and allowing business to thrive.

Upon seeing that, he pledged to build a jetty and fix the Maselia airstrip to encourage more businesses, and improve transportation in that part of the province.

Marape’s delegation included Minister for Lands and Physical Planning John Rosso. Minister for Transport William Sam arrived in Kimbe town later that afternoon.

The PM said economic activities are plenty and that people must go into agriculture and maintain law and order.

“It is our country and I appeal to you, take good care of the law and order situation here because the potential for you on spin off businesses in downstream processing in all our industry, including the proposed multi-million kina Geothermal Power generation by an Australian investor Fortescue Metals as well as in tourism, far outweighs the small petty criminal activities like drinking home brew and theft.

“I want our people who are here to go back and put your hand in your land like gardening and growing palm oil which will grow the local industry. The Government has put money into the banks for local businesses to borrow money.

“I do not believe in the idea of a politician dishing out cash that is why we have decided to put over K200 million into the banks, Bank South Pacific and National Development Bank (NDB ) for truly genuine hardworking small businessmen and women and those wanting to go into that space in their lives.

“I appeal to those young people who are here today and listening, our country PNG is not a poor country. Money is on our land and in your hands if you work hand and do not sit by and work for outsiders and or foreigners’’, he said.

Marape also appealed to the people of Kimbe to use their own natural resources to support their families.

“When we changed government, I announced and we have made changes to our resource laws that we must get more from our resources and use it for downstream processing.

“If you own a tree or bush, cut your own trees and process timber. If you own copra, cocoa and palm oil, use those resources, do not give away to foreigners who will take everything away and make you poor.

“The Government has created the policy to support our own PNG businesses. An owner of a tree must be involved in the business of timber and logging. If you own fish, become an entrepreneur in the fishing business, and if you own land, plant copra, cocoa, and palm oil and coffee in the highlands.

Marape also announced a funding of K4million towards electricity generation programs in the Kimbe town area including upgrading existing power generation facilities.

“This will go towards the Tumbe off grid as well as power grid between and along the Bialla to Kimbe road, so there is continual flow of power and not blackouts.

“I appeal to the Provincial Administrator and the Governor that the government has made reforms to the State Owned Enterprises in some areas like power generation and water supply to be off loaded to the provinces and towns and if West New Britain can be able to generate your own power look at that alternative like hydro and solar or partner with major businesses like the palm oil industry here,” he said.

The Government will also support the ongoing improvements to the New Britain Highway.

“The Kimbe to Kokopo road will cost over K450million and is the backbone of the New Britain island and I appeal to the people of Gazelle, Kokopo and in Kimbe as well to let the road pass through.

“When there is a nice road running between your districts it will bring in services including money and schools.

“Therefore, every year we will put K1billion each not only to open up the New Britain Highway but other major roads which form part of the Connect PNG 2020-2040 Road Plan.

“Now we want to open up the rest of our country and have it connected by road.

“The main backbone people of West New Britain have is Kimbe to Kokopo road. After that we will see the roads from Kimbe to Pomio, and Kimbe to Kandrian-Gloucester.

“It will take time and resources but, in the November session of this year we will pass the Connect PNG Act so that the law will make it mandatory to allocate funding of K1billion per year over the next 20 years so roads can be built and maintained without any setback,” Prime Minister Marape told the people.

Funding has also been approved for the upgrade of the Kimbe Hospital, from a Level 5 to Level 6 hospital.

“At the moment to maintain the existing Kimbe hospital we have approved K5.6million to your account,” he said.