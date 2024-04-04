WNB gov’t pledges bridge restoration

In a show of commitment to his constituents, West New Britpain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel personally inspected the Ais Bridge, a lifeline for the residents of Kandrian Station and neighbouring villages.

The bridge, vital for transportation and commerce, revealed alarming signs of decay during the Easter weekend survey.

Governor Muthuvel, concerned by the bridge's dilapidated state, pledged swift action to address the pressing issue. He vowed to advocate for the restoration of the bridge, signalling his intent to engage relevant authorities to expedite the process.

The Ais Bridge's deterioration poses a significant threat to the daily lives and livelihoods of those relying on it for connectivity. Governor Muthuvel's proactive stance reflects a commitment to prioritize the welfare of the communities dependent on this vital infrastructure.

As discussions unfold on the necessary steps for restoration, residents of Kandrian Station and the surrounding villages await eagerly, hopeful for swift action to secure the future of their essential transportation artery.