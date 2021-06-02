WNB Embrace SME Training

The opening module introduced the ideals of an entrepreneur with lessons on finding sound business ideas, setting strong entrepreneurial foundations, growing the enterprise and also highlighted few trending issues affecting SME growth and how entrepreneurs can overcome them.

Participants have expressed satisfaction for the program and praised the facilitator for providing a unique platform to enlighten them on the epitome of entrepreneurial success.

Program facilitator, Lamang Business Consultants said it was rewarding to see the program add value to aspiring entrepreneurs to tap into business opportunities for wealth creation and financial success.

The program will continue for the next three weekends with lessons on Money Management, Bookkeeping & Financial Reporting and Developing a Winning Mindset.

Registration spaces are still open for interested participants to join Saturday’s program.

Meanwhile, the facilitator will host a similar program in Bialla to commence next Month.

Registration for Bialla SME/Financial Literary program is now open and that interested participants are urged to call Lamang Business Consultants on 79918016 or 78528835 to secure spaces.