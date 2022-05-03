WNB, Commission Partners To Strengthen Culture

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel when speaking at the event said such initiative will help curb the law and order in the province.



He said West New Britain is a tourist attraction with many tourists travelling into the province every day to explore the tourism destination especially the reefs at the Walindi resort.



“Therefore, we must embrace the culture in our province and allow tourists to explore our hidden treasures through our culture.”



The MoU is one of the Partnership arrangements NCC is looking at to sustain arts and culture programs and activities throughout the country in the bid to preserve, safeguard, protect and promote arts and cultures of the indigenous people of PNG.



The MoU will also allow provincial governments to capture all culture and arts programs, activities, cultural resources, assets, facilities and establishments in their provincial budgetary system so that they take ownership.



As such, the MoU will pave the way forward for the province to take ownership of all culture and arts programs, activities, events, cultural resources, assets, facilities and establishments in the province.



Minister responsible, Isi Henry Leonard said the agreement is the beginning of new and exciting things to happen in West New Briatin.

He said WNB is the fourth province after Enga, Central and Milne Bay provinces to sign the agreement.

‘Culture is our life and am confident that with this signing, West New Britain will be experiencing more in terms of cultural events.”



The Minister also pledged K1 million to build a cultural centre in the province.

Meantime, NCC Executive Director, Steven Kilanda thanked WNB for partnering with NCC and pledged to work with the provincial administration to strengthen the culture in the province.