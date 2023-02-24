WNB commemorates memory of Sir Michael

Despite the rain, the commemorative program was attended by senior officers from the Provincial Government and Administration, including Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and Acting Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani.

Also in attendance were PPC Superintendent Peter Barkie, PSC Chief Inspector Fred Kawa, Acting CS Goal Commander Chief Inspector Leo Hura, and other important officials and guests, as well as staff and students from Kimbe Secondary School and Karl Hese Primary School.

During the event, Governor Muthuvel thanked everyone for celebrating the life of Sir Michael Somare and acknowledged his contributions to the nation's founding and independence.

He spoke about Sir Michael's humble leadership, his practice of humility and simplicity, and his approachability.

Governor Muthuvel also revealed that his wife had commissioned a monument in India in honor of Sir Michael Somare's second anniversary, which was unveiled during the program. The monument, which featured a sculpture of Sir Michael Somare, was the highlight of the event and was located in front of the Provincial Government office.

The commemoration continued with a dedication prayer officiated by the Vicar General of Kimbe Catholic Diocese, Fr. Gabriel Tovo, as well as the paying of respects and laying of wreaths.

Governor Muthuvel reiterated that as long as Papua New Guinea exists, the name and memory of Sir Michael Somare would never be forgotten.