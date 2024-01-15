WNB Care Centres Progress Amidst Challenges

As the situation evolves, six of these centres have closed, leaving Bakada, Sovula Primary School, Sovula Junction and Kabaiya operational.

The current population in these remaining care centres is 5133, a reduction from the initial 25,950.

Deputy Forward Operations Base Commander and East Nakanai LLG manager, Roland Poounurea, outlined a forward plan.

If conditions permit by next week Tuesday, negotiations will commence with Care Center residents to encourage their return to villages, subsidizing rations.

The plan incorporates geological considerations, seismic station installation, and comprehensive assessments for restoration and resettlement efforts.

The Forward Operating Base transition to Nakanai district, awaiting their district office completion, signifies a shift in management. Relief supplies, procured by the Provincial Disaster Committee, were distributed on January 13.

Ward 3 councilor for Ubili, Blaise Luveni provided insights into water conditions, noting challenges in Kabaiya and highlighting Sovula's robust water supply. Concerns about toilets and security were raised, emphasizing the need for improvements in hygiene and safety within care centres.

Luveni acknowledged ration delivery delays but commended efforts to manage until supplies arrive. Resuming education in care centres poses challenges, especially in addressing the educational needs of displaced children.

He also shared perspectives on water provisions and recognized the ongoing efforts amidst challenges. These updates showcase a situation in West New Britain, where progress is met with persistent challenges, and collaborative efforts continue to address the evolving needs of the displaced population.