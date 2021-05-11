wildlife taxi murder

According to eye witnesses, it is understood the deceased was dropping off a passenger in the middle of the night, at Wildlife, when he was attacked. He was stabbed with a knife in his chest.

Taxi drivers and operators in the Moresby South and North East Electorates gathered at the Jack Pidik Park since this morning to show their union since learning of the death of their colleague.

They have planned for a stop work on Thursday to pay their respects at the hauscry.

They have also appealed to the government to fix the bad road conditions in the city and bring more street lights.

The victim, Benny Mondo was in his mid-forty’s from Tambul Nebilyer, Western Highlands Province.

He was employed with the Daiy Cab services.

Loop has contacted the police for an update on the incident.