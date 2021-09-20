Wife’s body found, husband detained

Police in Manus reported that the deceased, from Aitape in West Sepik, was discovered in the Bundralie village waters on Saturday, September 18th, between 11am and 12 midday.

Prior to that, Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the deceased and her husband had an argument on Thursday September 16th, when she went missing.

A search was conducted but she could not be located until Saturday’s discovery.

Police, with assistance from locals, retrieved her body and took it to the Pelipowai Health Centre, where the health extension officer conducted an examination.

“There was a wound on the forehead of the deceased,” said PPC Yapu.

“Police suspected the deceased could have been killed and thrown out to sea.”

Her body was already decomposing, hence it could not be transported to the Lorengau General Hospital.

The husband has been apprehended and detained at the Lorengau Police station for further CID investigation.

“Police are treating the matter as murder.”