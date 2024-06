Police alleged that on Thursday, June 13th, the 24-year-old woman was in bed with her four-year-old daughter when the suspect, who is no stranger to the family, crept into her room at around 2am.

Armed with a bush knife, he allegedly raped her before dragging her to the verandah and repeating the offence.

The young mother reported the matter to Kavieng police and had also received medical attention.

The suspect, who is a widower, is in the custody of Kavieng police.