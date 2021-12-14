Widow Finally Gets House Title

Minister for Housing and Urbanization, Justin Tkatchenko officially handed over the title to Elen Tigia Bis, witnessed by National Housing Corporation Managing Director, Henry Mokono.

Mrs Bis who had battled for the title long enough since 1999, for a NHC property in Lae at Allotment 30, Section 36, Doyle Street was relieved to finally get her entitlement.

She said the house had sentimental memories, as it was the first house that she and her husband moved into in 198, soon after they got married and lived there until her husband passed away in 2011.

Mrs Bis said she had approached NHC officers in Lae and Port Moresby but none was able to help her. She even engaged lawyers in the past but to no avail. Finally, she came across the Ombudsman Commission officers, who assisted her in dealing with NHC officers and others concerned to get her house title released.

She was lost for words when contacted yesterday to come over to Port Moresby and pick up her title. Mrs Bis thanked all those involved including the OC officers, Mr Mokono and NHC staff including Minister Tkatchenko.

In awarding the title, the Minister encourage all citizens not to fear fighting for what is theirs. He encouraged all to approach the NHC MD, if there is discrepancy at NHC.

As a token of goodwill, NHC has volunteered to pay for the return tickets for Mrs Bis and her companions back to Lae.