Why change govt system?

The review aimed to gauge the public’s view on the election of the Prime Minister by the people, as opposed to the current system where the Prime Minister is appointed by the Governor-General following Parliament’s recommendation.

Women’s representative in Lae, Nellie McLay, outlined that PNG already has three levels of government – national, provincial and local.

The system of government is already there; it just needs strengthening of governance to effectively serve the people.

“It’s important that everyone understands the systems of government,” she said. “And right now, what I’m seeing is that people are not happy with the three-tier system of government, from the national government to provincial, right down to the LLGs – the ward level.

“Do not change the system. I’d rather deal with the devil I know than the devil I don’t know.

“Tighten the screws on the system; no corruption should be in any of the levels, from the ward up to the national government. Everyone should be accountable, from the Members of Parliament right down to the councillors.

“How they spend the money on service delivery – doesn’t matter whether it’s the education system, the health system, community development or the youth, or women – people should be happy at the ward level.

“You don’t look at the national government. You look at the people, who are the recipients of health services, education, community development or even agriculture. These are all the things that should be discussed at this level.

“You want to change the system for what? You don’t know what is going to happen.”

McLay further asked which country PNG will be basing the change in system on.

Youth activist and founder of Young Leaders Alliance, Sophia Teio, expressed similar sentiments, adding the current system needs to be reviewed.

“It needs to go through review and we need to see whatever that is working, yumi holim, wanem samting no wok, yumi rausim. So let it go through a review and we see what works for us as a nation.

“Also, wanpla tingting blo mi tu is that, you know, toughen the laws, the policies to really scrutinise the Members elected into Parliament based on merit and based on moral standing.

“Gutpla lida, gutpla gavman, gutpla kantri na gutpla pipol.”