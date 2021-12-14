WHO To Continue Support

WHO Regional Director for Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai gave his word when visiting East New Britain today, Tuesday 14th December, 2021.

Accompanied by Health Minister and Gazelle MP, Jelta Wong, he was given a traditional welcome at Tokua Airport and met by the ENB Provincial Health Authority, Gazelle District and ENB provincial administration.

“COVID-19 made us realize that health and people’s lives are connected. Health cannot see but we have to find a way to see it and maintain it to serve the community,” Dr Kasai said.

He said he normally communicates with Health Ministers of 37 countries in the region but with his strong communication with Minister Wong, he felt strongly to visit PNG.

Minister Wong thanked Dr Kasai for his visit to ENB, and highlighted WHO’s crucial role in the COVID-19 response to date.

“It is good for Dr Kasai to come out and see some of the places that WHO has reached out to,” Minister Wong said.

Dr Kasai visited several health facilities namely Butuwin Provincial Health headquarters, Medical Store Facility, Provincial Control Centre for COVID-19, and the mobile vaccination site at Butuwin.

In Rabaul, he visited Nonga General Hospital then went on to visit Livuan Day Clinic and Kerevat Hospital in Gazelle district.

Dr Kasai also met with the ENB Health Authority to learn about what is happening on the ground in terms of the province's COVID-19 response, and discuss the way forward for 2022.