White House Commends Manning

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, acted as the emissary in presenting this special token on behalf of the White House. The gift served as a tribute to the remarkable efforts that contributed to the safe and successful outcome of the summit.

Commissioner Manning expressed his overwhelming gratitude for the gesture, applauding the members of the security forces for their exemplary performance.

He emphasized that the success was the result of a collective endeavor, extending credit to all those involved, including officers from various government agencies and departments.

Commissioner Manning also acknowledged the invaluable support received from the people of Papua New Guinea, particularly the residents of Port Moresby.

The FIPIC summit attracted leaders from 15 countries, including notable figures such as the Prime Minister of India and the US Secretary of State, alongside representatives from New Zealand and Fiji.

The gift presented by the White House serves as a testament to the high regard in which Commissioner Manning's efforts and the collective accomplishments of the summit are held.