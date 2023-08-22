“It is a great milestone,” Vrkic says.

“Whistleblowing is essential not only for detecting fraud, corruption, and misconduct but also for safeguarding the public interest. It promotes a culture of accountability and integrity in both public and private institutions. This is critical for achieving more equitable growth, fairer societies and safer communities.”

Vrkic stated that at its simplest, corruption acts as a socio-economic cancer. It kills innovation, aspiration and stifles national development. Tackling it is never easy, but always necessary.

“Whistleblowers can encounter retaliation, ranging from unjustified treatment in the workplace to threats and physical harm. The risk of retaliation can deter prospective whistleblowers from making reports that would otherwise shine a light on those actions that undermine integrity,” Vrkic stated.

Establishing a whistleblowing system in organizations, which responds effectively to whistleblowers and reports in a professional way, can minimize such risks to an individual.

UNDP is working with key stakeholders to implement Papua New Guinea’s National Anti-Corruption Plan of Action (NACPA) 2020-2025 and its National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2010-2030.

“Such efforts include strengthening the integrity of public institutions. This builds trust and confidence in political leadership, the machinery of government and state apparatus.”

Furthermore, UNDP is supporting Papua New Guinea to implement flagship actions, such as the Whistleblower Act 2020.

This initiative represents an important step forward for the protection of employees who report wrongdoing.

Vrkic says the “Launch of The Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption, and Whistleblower Protection Policy developed by PM & NEC represents another important step forward in increasing accountability and transparency of state institutions.”

UNDP had the honour to assist in the drafting of this policy and stand ready to provide additional and ongoing technical expertise to what has been most importantly, a nationally-led initiative to address corruption.

Vrkic emphasized the importance of collaborating with the Government of Papua New Guinea and its key anti-corruption and integrity institutions.

“Such actions, as difficult as they may be, are the only way to ensure everyone equally enjoys lives filled with opportunity, prosperity, integrity and dignity.”