Whistleblowing is essential

UNDP Chief Technical Advisor, Dr Alma Sedla said this when speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department and National Executive Council’s launch of the Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption and Whistleblowers Protection (AAWP) Policy last week.

He said these actions promote a culture of accountability and integrity, both within public but also private institutions. And is critical for achieving equitable growth, fairer societies and ultimately safer communities.

Describing corruption as a socio-economic cancer that kills innovation, and aspirations and stifles national development, acknowledging that corruption is never easy to tackle, but is always necessary.

Sedlar said, “Whistleblowers can encounter retaliation ranging from intimidation to threats and physical harm. The risk of retaliation can and does deter prospective whistleblowers from making reports that would otherwise shine a light on those actions that undermine integrity.”

He added that, “Establishing a whistleblowing system in organizations which responds effectively to whistleblowers and reports in a professional way, can minimize such risks to individuals in organizations themselves.”

UNDP has been working with key stakeholders in Papua New Guinea (PNG) to implement not only the National Anti-Corruption Plan of Action but also the National Anti-Corruption Strategy. Such efforts have included strengthening the integrity of public institutions.

This builds trust and confidence in political leadership and machinery of government and the apparatus of the state.

Sedlar said the launch of the AWWP policy represents another important step in increasing transparency and accountability.

“It’s another step towards building the confidence and citizens and the people that the government serves. And with it, a more prosperous, safer and fairer PNG.

“UNDP has been honoured to assist in the drafting of this policy and we stand ready to provide additional and ongoing technical assistance and expertise as the government requires behind what is fundamentally and most critically government-led initiatives.

“In doing so, we continue our partnership with civil society, the media and the private sector to support these efforts because they are critical not just for nation building, but for ensuring a more prosperous, safer and equitable society,” Sedlar concluded.