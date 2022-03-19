Wheelchairs For Hospitals

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) PNG donated the wheelchairs and will be distributed by US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Erin Mckeey, US Ambassador to PNG, Van, Solomon Islands said it is encouraging to see PNG has mechanisms in place such as National Policy on Disability to protect those who are most vulnerable.

“We are proud that PNG joined the international community and ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability back in 2013, 9 years ago. We all know that the pandemic has exacerbated the challenge that’s experienced by PLWD putting them at a higher risk of becoming victims of the virus, which makes today’s donation even more important,” said Ambassador McKee.

TECO representative in PNG, Oliver Liao, said the donation consisted of 40 wheelchairs and 20 pairs of crutches and were donated by two religious foundations in Taiwan. They were shipped with funding from Foreign Ministry of Taiwan.

“These items were shipped from Taiwan to PNG to alleviate the suffering of PNG citizens living with disabilities. We need to protect people with disabilities and help them to live with dignity. I think dignity is something that really mattered in our life. The wheelchairs and crutches will help them to move more freely.” Liao said.

“These wheelchairs will undoubtedly ease the mobility challenge of the end users, particularly within all our health facilities in NCD and also in Gerehu provincial hospital. It will bring about much relief to guardians who endure various emotional roller coasters in terms of patient mobility in and out of a facility in NCD,” said NCD Provincial Health Authority CEO, Steven Yennie.

Gerehu Provincial Hospital Manager, Dr. Ruben Kitenbing thanked the partners for the generous donation. He said he would make sure that these chairs are given to the right people.