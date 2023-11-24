Wewak’s voice back in parliament

In his maiden speech today in parliament, Samban paid homage to the previous Member for Wewak Open, Late Kevin Isifu, and declared to pursue aspirations left behind by him for the greater good of Wewak.

Samban opened his speech by thanking the people of Wewak for giving him the mandate to represent them.

“It is with great honor and respect to address this honorable house as the newly elected member for Wewak. I take this time to acknowledge and thank my people of Wewak for the trust they have bestowed on me. “

Samban won the by-elections on the 17th of October, 2023 and indicated on the floor of parliament today that there is a lot of work to be done in the electorate.

“I seek to better the lives of my people and better the services. I now am responsible so they too be granted equal opportunity, meaningfully contribute to the national development and equally improved services that government strives to provide, also in trade internationally and domestically.

“ It is my duty to set development agendas. Wewak has huge potential for investment in agriculture, fisheries and tourism. Also challenges in infrastructure, unemployment, unreliable energy supply, unreliable water supply, law and order issues, rural urban drift, unplanned settlement I must admit will be a challenge and it will take time.

Samban also reached out for support from the Governor of East Sepik, Allan Bird, its sister electorates and from other members of parliament as he enters the house a first-time MP.

Samban represents the five LLGs of Turubu, Boikin, Dagua, Wewak Island, Wewak local and Wewak Urban.