Wewak writ returned to EC

Samban arrived in Port Moresby this morning to carry out post-by-election formalities. On arrival, he said there is much work to be done in the electorate.

He says with only three years left before the next general elections, the expectation to deliver for his people to change the electorate under the leadership of the East Sepik Governor with support from the Social Democratic Party of which he is a member, change Wewak for the better.

The member-elect and his team then convoyed to the Electoral Office to meet with Electoral Commissioner (EC) Simon Sinai. The East Sepik Province election manager, James Piapia, handed over the writ for the Wewak Open by election to the commissioner.

Piapia thanked the people of Wewak for making the by-election process easy for him.

Completing all due process within four days, declaring the member-elect on Tuesday afternoon.

However, documents 66 A & B are not ready, but the writ still needs to be returned to the commission.

Commissioner Sinai on congratulating the member-elect said, “Running elections is not easy as far as elections process and election dynamics are concerned. It takes a real man to become successful and it never comes easy. It involves a lot of work. You did well.”

Member-elect Samban said, “I would like to take this time to thank the people of Wewak for believing in my leadership and electing me into the Parliament as their representative.”

He acknowledged that his soon-to-be electorate of responsibility that law and order is of great importance.

“We have all sorts of law and order issues in Wewak. Wewak is like a cowboy town. That’s why I stood up for law and order with the support of the Social Democratic Party, our good governor and the team with the deputy party leader, Dr Billy Joseph.”

Samban dedicated his win back to the youth and the mothers in the informal sector in his electorate.

“This win is dedicated to them. Without their support I wouldn’t have come this far.”

The inclusion of Samban in the Social Democratic Party, led by Powes Parkop now extends the reach of the party to all four regions of the country.