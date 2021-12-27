Wewak Policeman Attacked

According to provincial Police commander Albert Beli, the thugs who were armed with homemade guns and other offensive weapons tried to shoot at him with but fortunately the gun did not discharge any bullet.

PPC Beli said the police officer was alone with his family and tried to fight his way out but the criminals were armed.

“From what I heard the armed youths who were drinking at the back of the Evangelical Brotherhood Church (EBC) burnt down two houses at the location and then went to the policeman`s house during the night and attacked him.

“When they went to the house they hid near the house and were keeping eyes on the policeman but the he did not come out. When his wife came out they grabbed hold of her and ordered her to bring them to where her husband who was inside the house.”

PPC Beli said when they went inside the house the armed men fired the gun at the policeman but it did not discharge any bullet. While trying to escape to get help, two of the policeman’s fingers were cut off.

PPC Beli said police were alerted and they rescued their comrade. The injured policeman was then brought to the hospital. Wewak Police then raided the settlement and apprehended some of the suspects who are now being detained in the police cells.

PPC Beli said, “I want the public to respect police officers living outside of the barracks and inside the barracks. You must be happy if you have a police officer at your location, because his or her presence will deter crime from happening and your mothers and sisters will be safe when walking around.”

“I am not happy with what had happened and I am still on the provincial government to do something (about) the settlements within the town,” he added.

PPC Beli said investigations are underway.