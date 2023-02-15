Western prepares to receive Ambassador Supandy

North Fly MP James Donald, who is also Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development, said Ambassador Supandy’s visit is a result of continued discussions between the province and the Indonesian Embassy on the border developments in Western, including investments and opportunities in commerce and trade.

Donald said the Indonesian Ambassador will first visit the Ok Tedi Mine in Tabubil, and Ambaga Border Post in North Fly, and further down to South Fly District.

Meanwhile, during his recent meeting with Ambassador Supandy in Port Moresby, the North Fly MP emphasised on the need for a bilateral understanding between Western Province and Indonesia, that would include direct flights to and from ports in Western to Indonesia, and establish facilities like Halal Certification, Bahasa language school, among others.