Western Highlands PHA COVID-19 funding

In a media statement released on Monday this week Dr. Liko said it is important to take steps towards providing funding for Western Highlands PHA because managing COVID-19 pandemic is a priority.

Health Secretary, Dr. Liko said as soon as he learnt of the need for additional COVID-19 funds from Western Highlands, he commenced discussions with the PNG Government and partners to seek additional funding support for the Hospital.

To date, Dr. Liko said he had been informed that a warrant for some of the Western Highlands PHA’s outstanding operational budget allocation has been issued by the Treasury Department on Friday 24 September 2021.

Dr. Liko said that Western Highlands PHA, has received in total, PGK3.6 million in direct COVID-19 support with ongoing funding for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This is in addition to the PHA’s normal operational budget, same as with all other PHAs in the country.

The COVID-19 support provided to PHAs is not just in direct funding support but also in equipment and consumables such as:

Blood Gas Analyzer machine

Defibrillator machine

ICU ventilators and accessories.

Biosafety cabinets

Oxygen Concentrators

He commended the hard work of all PHA staff in saving countless lives and assured them that many people are working across the government and partners to provide the COVID-19 support they require.

Secretary Liko again called for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine adding that COVID-19 is very real and we must protect our families by getting vaccinated.