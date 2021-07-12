Western Disaster Ready

They are able to do so after undertaking the training conducted by International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM in partnership with the National Disaster Centre is enhancing disaster preparedness through delivering training on the use of the DTM.

The DTM is a critical data-gathering tool useful in tracking and monitoring population displacement and informing multi-sectoral responses, including protection during crises. It is being rolled-out in line with the Sendai Framework and PNG’s National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework.

DTM is helping to ensure disaster responders are better prepared to capture, process, and disseminate information more systematically to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations following disaster.

“We are prone to natural hazards and you may be aware that this province has been impacted by sea level rise that has displaced many people,” said Western Province Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun, at the opening the DTM training in Kiunga Town.

Funded by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the DTM training was delivered to 26 men and women, from various government departments and partners. Participants came from the Western Provincial Disaster Centre, North Fly District Disaster Office, Western Provincial Community Development, PNG Defense Force, Police, OK Tedi Mine, Save the Children, Word Vision and Caritas.

“We are grateful to have the IOM team to help us to improve our capacity in Western Province to prepare and respond to disasters,” highlighted Philip Gasuat, Western Provincial Disaster Coordinator. “To address displacement challenges effectively and efficiently, we must gain a better understanding of human mobility during disaster and conflict situations. Displacement Tracking Matrix has proven to be highly effective in disaster response,” Mr Gasuat added.

Photo credit: IOM