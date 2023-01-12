Wenge proposes railway system

Governor Wenge states that the land area from Lae City to Water Rais and Ramu in Madang Province, sits on a bed of water.

“It doesn’t matter how much to whatever degree that we try to patch the road or extend the road, there will always be potholes.

“I want us to make history in this country, and I want to propose to you Prime Minster, can we begin to construct a railway on posts,” said Governor Wenge.

In response, Prime Minister Marape said, “The option of railway to service Morobe, coming out from Lae, the wharf, deep into Markham, onwards to Ramu and possibly extending into East Sepik Plains and all the way into Vanimo, is there.

“We already have our transport department as well as Kumul Consolidated Holdings, looking into the option.

PM Marape says the suggested transportation system is ideal, as this will require the utilization of public-private policies by allowing private invetsors to partner with the government in this space.

The Prime Minister added that the government has looked into the option of using the railway system from Lae all the way to Wutung and Vanimo, West Sepik Province.

“Railway is an option that we are looking very much into. Any private investors who want to partner us, including our super funds, the national government is looking into that space also,” said the Prime Minister.

“Can we make history together? Morobe Government is ready to support you,” Governor Wenge told Prime Minister Marape.