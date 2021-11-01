Weed Out Corruption: Kramer

He made these remarks after one of the Department’s official vehicle was stolen.

“Last week, one of our official vehicles was stolen from our office carpark, and in no time, it was tinted and the official plate number was changed to a private plate number.

The vehicle was recovered with the help of police. Our own staff orchestrated this theft, we know who they are, and the police has arrested and charged some of them.

“More will be arrested in the coming days, charged and dismissed from employment”, added Minister Kramer.

The Minister said he is disappointed that this act has taken place in the department, DJAG being the lead agency in establishing the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

“We are committed to fighting corruption, starting in our department, and all the bad officers who have been corrupting the system over the years are in our sights. We must change the department’s work culture,” said Minister Kramer.

He added that official corruption undermines the efforts of government agencies to deliver services to the citizens of our country.

“We do not need white-collar criminals working for the state as they are a liability and a threat to good governance and service delivery.”