Weapons seized in Mt Hagen

This operation carried out in collaboration with the PNG Defence Force, dealt a significant blow to a suspected large-scale illegal weapons trafficking network that had been fueling tribal conflicts and domestic terrorism activities in the Highlands region.

The meticulously planned operation, executed under the leadership of Commissioner of Police David Manning, led to a series of arrests linked to the weapons trafficking network. These arrests were facilitated by the provisions introduced in the Firearms Act of 2022, championed by the Marape-Rosso Government.

The newly implemented legislation empowered law enforcement agencies to combat weapons trafficking more effectively, marking a pivotal step forward in curbing the menace of illegal arms proliferation.

Sources indicate that intelligence gathered in the Hela and Southern Highlands provinces played a critical role in initiating the operation.

The breakthrough came when a Person of Interest from Tari, Hela Province was traced to the Western Highlands Province. Search warrants were subsequently executed, leading to a swift succession of tactical actions between July 28 and July 30, 2023, culminating in the seizure of illegal weapons and ammunition.

The detained individuals, who were found in possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and even police-issued equipment, were linked to domestic terrorist activities and the recent spate of kidnapping and ransom incidents. The detainees' affiliations with an underground network responsible for weapons and ammunition trafficking became evident during their questioning.

The operation reached its crescendo on July 30, 2023, with a well-coordinated raid on a private residence in New Town, Mt Hagen. Under the leadership of the Mt Hagen Police Station Commander, the operation unveiled the hidden cache of illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as confiscated police gear.

This operation, coupled with the information gleaned from the detainees and communications data, established solid evidence linking the apprehended offenders to a larger criminal syndicate.

The arrested male, apprehended during the raid, was formally charged on August 1, 2023, under various sections of the Firearms (Amendment) Act and the Explosives Act.

This development reflects the RPNGC's determination to bring these offenders to justice and to deter others engaged in similar illicit activities.

In light of the successful operation, Commissioner Manning has escalated security measures to safeguard law and justice officials, infrastructure, and the broader community in Mt Hagen.

With the increased presence of security personnel, ongoing patrols, and stringent control measures, the city aims to prevent any potential escalation of violence and property damage.