We Never Said Vaccine is Mandatory: Rosso

Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso, made this clarification when receiving the three-point petition from the PNG University of Technology students.

“There’s a little bit of misinformation,” he told students.

“I’m part of cabinet and we never said that the vaccine is mandatory. Mipla no tok olsem.

“It is and always has been optional. Mipla no bin tok olsem bai mipla fosim down our people’s throats. We’re not like – there are a few other countries in the world – like Fiji.

“Fiji is another Melanesian country but ol putim blo ol em 100 percent compulsory na all their working class citizens kisim. But mipla nogat.”

Minister Rosso said the Government never wished to infringe on its citizens’ rights and remove them from their jobs because of a policy.

“I didn’t realise that there were some people who got sacked because of the no jab, no job policy. In my opinion, em no gutpla,” he said.

Rosso drew attention to the Lae International Hotel protest on Friday, September 3rd, where the Prime Minister stopped the convoy to address staff.

Rosso said, “It’s the same words he echoed, em tok olsem it is not a compulsory vaccination. It’s optional to everyone. Laik blo yu lo kisim. Yu les lo kisim, em laik blo yu yet.”

He reiterated that the Pandemic Controller will be in Lae tomorrow to speak with the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“So we are trying to address it.

“We’ve already given instructions to our (Manning) to arrive here tomorrow. Unfortunately, I cannot accompany him because I have to be in Parliament tomorrow.

“So yes, we do take your interests to heart and mipla traim lo painim ways lo fixim displa samting tu,” Rosso said.