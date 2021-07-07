Way Forward For Climate Change

He said a new concept which is currently in discussion, is something countries of bigger economies are looking into, to support the little island countries

The Paris Climate Agreement 2019, made as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change set a common goal where all the nations are to keep their carbon emissions reduced to around 1.5 degrees Celsius, from where it was during the pre-industrial era.

The Prime Minister said, “Those hit the hardest and affected by climate change and environmental issues are the Pacific Island countries.”

Having had the first climate change refuges, Marape stated that land reclamation and new technologies are a way forward to solve climate change issues, such as the rising seas levels and land erosion, as well as other contributing climate change and environmental factors.

In terms of international aid from bigger economic countries that assist with climate and environment issues, Marape said Australia pumps around $500 million every year, to help compact the expenses of climate change in the region.