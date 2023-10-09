Wawin’s STEM Dux

Brendan Bolemark, from a mixed parentage of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Manus, topped his class in STEM Mathematics and STEM Biology during Wawin’s 23rd graduation ceremony on Thursday, the 5th of October.

Bolemark was one of the pioneer students of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics when it was introduced in Wawin in 2021.

However, behavioural issues resulted in him being suspended in the 2022 academic year.

While his peers sat for their exams and graduated, Bolemark took that time to pause and reflect on his life choices, as well as do his own studies.

“I was suspended last year and resumed this year, Term 3. There were a lot of challenges, mostly to do with studies because we are young and we have friends, but then we have our studies also,” he said.

“We have our faith, our belief in God also and we are shifting to different stages so that was my challenge.

“I was suspended but I knew I was coming back to school so I did not give up. That made me do my own studies at home.

“It was the biggest challenge that I have faced in this institution and I’m grateful for that disciplinary action that I got. It turned out well.”

The 20-year-old said his mother could not make it to his graduation as she was ill. However, his peers from the class of 2022 were there to cheer him on as he walked up to the stage to get his awards.

He is interested in biotechnology, a field of science that studies living cells and cellular materials to create pharmaceutical, environmental and other products that are of benefit to society.

He hopes to be an asset to Bougainville when it finally becomes an independent state.

However, he knows he has a long way to go, and he is staying true to himself to achieve his dreams.

“My advice is to be yourself,” he stated. “We have to know ourselves; who we are, our background and that will be our guide in our lives.”

(Brendan Bolemark being congratulated by his friends)