Wau-Waria gets four new police vehicles

Wau-Waria is the first district in the country to utilise the Royal PNG Constabulary’s kina-for-kina programme.

In 2020, the two provinces who utilised the scheme were Madang and Northern. The scheme was then announced in December 2023 by the Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, who told MPs in Parliament that to build police capacity in the provinces, the Constabulary would meet kina for kina in procuring vehicles and constructing accommodation.

“They told us that if you want to build a house, you build one and the police department will build another house,” said local MP, Marsh Narewec. “So, if you want to buy a police vehicle, you buy one and the police department will get another. That is a good initiative.

“I was thinking of getting four vehicles but I didn’t have the money so I bought two. And now, I have another two.

“I think other districts are late in catching up. Because we are a new district, we are looking for opportunities to bring development so when I heard about this opportunity, I quickly reached out to them and I made funding available so that Wau-Waria can have police vehicles.

“We need firearms, we need more accommodation so that opportunity for partnership is there for us to partner with the police department and police minister to get infrastructure for our district.”

Wau-Waria spent around K400,000 to get their two new vehicles, with Narewec expressing surprise that other long-term MPs had not capitalised on the opportunity for their districts.

“I’m surprised that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Peter Guinness, said I am the first district to benefit. That information has been there, among the Members of Parliament, for some time. So, my advice is, reach out to police department and the police minister.”