Wau settlers air grievances

2,000 roofing sheets are being distributed to each ward in Bulolo District.

Among the recipients were settlers at Waria, in the Wau Township, who lost a number of their homes during a clash with Biangai landowners in 2020.

Addressing local MP and Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil, at the gathering at Mairu block, was Waria LLG community leader, Benny Kenai, who expressed relief at receiving some form of assistance after waiting for over a year.

“Mipla stap in fear, mipla stap wantem planti terrorists na planti ol problem wok lo kam. (We live in fear. We live amongst terrorists and problems continue to plague us.)

“Na mipla ting olsem, hau bai mipla solvim disla problem? Mipla haus i paia, mipla nogat ples blo sidaun bikos i gat ol liklik mangi ol sa wokim trabol na mipla ol bikman save kisim bagarap. (We wondered how we were going to solve this problem. Houses have been burnt down, we have nowhere to go because young people cause problems and all of us suffer.)

“Tenk yu lo yu mekim attempt lo bringim ol displa kapa i kam lo givim mipla. But disla ol kapa yu givim lo mipla, em ino inap lo mipla.” (Thank you for making an attempt to bring these roofing sheets to us but these cannot cater to all of us.)

Expressing similar sentiments was a teacher in the community, Hans Siawong, who stressed that apart from law and order, their school is being neglected.

“Skul blo mipla no kisim wanpla samting yet,” he outlined. (Our school has been neglected.)

“Tru, em no kisim wanpla samting long han blo yu, Memba. Yu mas gim lo skul. Skul kisim kapa, em bai lukautim mipla olgeta. (It has not received anything from you, Member. You must prioritise our school so it can look after all of us.)

“Mipla gat nupla haus sik em stap insait lo hap. Mipla gat wanpla aid post em stap lo hap tu. (We have a new hospital and we also have a new aid post.)

“Please, we want some funding to make this haus sik bai bikpla to cater for this population.” (Please, we want some funding to extend this hospital so it can cater for this population.)

In response, Bulolo MP, Sam Basil, said this was only the first batch of roofing sheets that were supposed to be delivered in August 2021, but were delayed due to the leadership tribunal.

“Mi gim 10 kapa sheets each. Ol mas sainim disla pepa, na disla pepa mas kam bek lo mi, mi bai chekim ok, bai mipla putim sampla moni antap ken lo narapla program yupla laik putim antap lo displa,” he stated. (I’m giving 10 roofing sheets each. You must sign the paper, I will cross-check it and add some more money for it.)

“Mi bai nonap tok no, bai mi tok yes tasol. But first of all, mi laikim displa distribution i mas kamap gut na nogat toktok mas kamap antap lo displa.” (I won’t say no. But first of all, I want this distribution to be successful.)

Basil further assured the community that a reconciliation will still be held between the two parties to put to rest the tension and ill feeling.

Photo caption: (Waria LLG community leader, Benny Kenai, highlighting the issues facing his community to Bulolo MP and DPM, Sam Basil)