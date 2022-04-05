Wau Commander Under Fire

The settlers of Gavman Giraun reported the PSC to his superior on March 31st, saying three of their people have been killed while over 50 houses were burnt because their request for assistance was taken lightly.

An extramarital affair led to fighting at Gavman Giraun from Saturday, March 26th to Sunday, March 27th.

The Kapin, who are originally from Mumeng, in Bulolo district, killed three people and burnt down over 50 homes belonging to settlers from Madang and Finschhafen.

Gavman Giraun community leader, Enoch Boas, during a March 31st gathering, expressed his disappointment and frustration with Wau police.

In the presence of Wau police personnel, Boas told Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura, that he paid K100 worth of fuel for a police vehicle on Friday, March 25th, to go to their area to assess the situation.

Instead of helping them, Wau police officers gave him a document to hand over to the other party and tell them to go down to the police station the next day.

The community leader said he, again, went to the station the next day and pleaded with the officers to follow him to Gavman Giraun, but was told that police station commander, senior inspector Leo Kaikas, was yet to authorise the operation.

He returned home in time to see the first houses go up in flames at around 2pm.

Lutheran Day Elementary School teacher, Jenny Paul, shared similar sentiments, saying their numerous requests were met with excuses.

“Ol i go lo station, nogat wanpla polis. Ol tok polis kar em bagarap, ol tok nogat fuel,” she stated. (They went to the station, there was no police officer. They were told the police vehicle is not operational, they said there was no fuel.)

“Mi ken onlain lo foun go 6 o’clock avinun; nogat wanpla polis kar i kam. Saturday, taim olgeta samting go pinis stret, em polis kam lo leit avinun.” (I was on the phone until 6pm; no police vehicle came. Saturday, after the incident cooled off, police arrived in the evening.)

In response, PPC Singura said he will look into the settlers’ concerns regarding senior inspector Leo Kaikas’ leadership.

“Concerns are concerns and I will have to assess it and changes will have to be made according to what is actually happening – of non-performance or something,” stated superintendent Singura.

“If the wishes and the sentiments of the people say so then, we have to make changes.”