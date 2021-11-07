Water tanks encourage better hygiene practices

Students and more than 200 people in the community are benefiting from two 9,000 litre water tanks and a community meeting space installed at the local school in Sogeri. It is part of the Central Water Security Project. The project is supported by the Australian Government in partnership with the Government of Papua New Guinea, through the Kokoda Initiative program.

Grade eight students Andrew and Vagi said they were glad to have water tanks close to their school and will set a good example on proper hygiene.

“We are always reminded to wash our hands regularly with soap and water or sanitise our hands when we get to school. The water tanks just make it easier for us,” Andrew said. “If we can show how to properly wash our hands with soap and water every day, our little ones in school will see and learn from us, and that is the right thing to do.” Vagi expressed.

Both tanks are connected to an open-air roof structure to capture rainwater and is also a shelter for communities to sit and collect water. Student could also rest, fetch water and have lunch under the shade.

School head teacher Mathew Toba said facilities are very useful to the school.

“The water tanks have really served their purpose in school and the community,” he said.

“With the rise in COVID cases around the nation, students are always reminded to wash their hands regularly and practice other protective measures in and outside school.

“Our students and children are our future – clean hand hygiene and healthy living will help protect them for a brighter future especially during this pandemic.

“Hand hygiene is something we must do every day in school, home and wherever we are. In addition to the new facilities, the Bisiatabu community were also trained on safe hygiene practices – including handwashing and COVID-19 awareness – to prevent the spread of common diseases and illnesses, especially in children at school,” Mr Toba said.

Photo credit: DFEIT