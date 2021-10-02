Water Supply Projects Underway For Districts

Member for Kundiawa-Gembogl William Onglo, Governor for Chimbu Michael Bogai Dua, Minister for State Enterprises William Duma, Kumul Consolidated Holdings managing director, Isikeli Taureka stakeholder representatives and Water PNG officials, witnessed these milestone achievements.

Acting Managing Director for Water PNG Ltd, Parkop Kurua said the Bulolo project had two parts and the days signing event was to witness Part A of the water supply project.

“The project footprint is a 15km of distribution network around Bulolo Township, 480kilolitres of raw water tank, staff complex, access road and associated water works including housing connections.

“The project is estimated at a cost of K23 million, that’s for the Part A. The second project that we are here to witness the signing is for the Kundiawa Water Supply system.”

Kurua said that the Kundiawa Water Trunk main and reticulation is an aging infrastructure. Water PNG undertook an investigation and scoping in 2018 and concluded that the entire pipeline, which is about 7km from Urr down to the township, required replacement in its entirety.

Kundiawa’s water supply project is the first project that Water PNG, after the merger, is going to fund jointly with the government. The project is worth an estimated K20 million. About K5 million was sourced from the PIP fund, about K200,000 from the local member and Water PNG put up the balance of K13 million.

Mr Onglo said for the past 21 years, his people have not received clean and safe drinking water and after a three-year battle, the project can now come to fruition.

Governor for Simbu Michael Bogai Dua said that basic services are available but to live a good quality life people need constant clean water and the people of both project areas have missed this vital necessity for a long time.

CEO District Development Authority, Joseph Paru said it has been 91 years since, Bulolo district has had water and he thanked all parties involved in making the event and projects possible.

Mr Paru said Bulolo has six local level government areas and two existing towns with a third in progress, having a good supply of water is vital for business and the livelihood of its people.

Meantime, Minister Duma commended the people of both project areas and their leaders for their patience and understanding to acquire this essential service.