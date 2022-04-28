Water Police Need Support

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Bulolo MP Sam Basil made this statement, adding that many crimes that happened at seas were reported but there was a lack of response because of a lack of resources.

Minister Basil said, “This is to make sure that we help the job of the National Fisheries Authority, Forestry Authority to help fight transnational crimes that happen at our boarders in the Maritime Provinces.”

Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi added that his electorate is one that has had many reports of sea piracy. And because of this, the district administration has built a new police headquarters for the district that will include a section for the water police. They will be based on Karkar Island, and monitor the seas between Karkar and Madang.

Basil accompanied the Sumkar MP early this week to Karkar Island to open the Sumkar Administration building and the new Karkar police station. He was pleased with how the local MP and the district administration have worked together to deliver this infrastructure to safety of those traveling by sea, in the province. He said the infrastructure development will also encourage people to work in the district and serve their people.