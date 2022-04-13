Water PNG Tasked For Goroka Upgrade

For this to proceed, the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government, Goroka District Development Authority, Goroka Urban Local Level Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Water PNG Ltd for further assessment.

Under the MoU, Water PNG will conduct system audit and valuation assessment of the Goroka water supply and sewerage system to identify improvements and repair works required to upgrade the assets.

The EHPG will be responsible for funding arrangements and ensure smooth management, operations and maintenance work is carried out. It will also assist with addressing landowner and community issues with the support of the District Development Authority.

The GULLG will allow Water PNG staff and agents free access to the assets for the purposes of management, operations and maintenance of the water supply and sewerage system.

Water PNG Chairman, Aiwa Olmi said that Water PNG faced many challenges, which included inaccessibility due to the county’s rugged terrain and finance remained the greatest challenge.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Parkop Kurua acknowledged that Goroka was a large urban centre that needed adequate water and sewerage services for its residents.

“Goroka has been declared a water district. Goroka’s water and sewerage system upgrade is part of our strategic plan. This MoU signing marks a milestone for the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government and the Goroka Urban LLG,” said Mr Kurua.