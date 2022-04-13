Water Disruptions

The press conference was held to dissolve the many speculations aired by disgruntled residents on social media over the weekend regarding the water disruption.

Acting CEO Parkop Kurua addressed the media saying that there were issues experienced with Clarifier 2 resulting in the shutting off of water on Saturday to carry out further investigations. This is due to the neglect and poor remedial work required of the last users and facilitators.

On Sunday there was an usual rise in the turbidity levels a first of its kind in 30years were it rose to 1000NTU way above normal resulting in the water being shut down to avoid any contamination.

Water is slowly now being restored in areas of the city where the turbidity level has returned to normal making the water safe and healthy for consumption.

The reservoir tanks are being filled and a distribution of 80MLDs is already in distribution throughout the city.