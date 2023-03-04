Watanabe impressed with phase 3

He said this during the signing of Phase 3 project for commencement.

Since the beginning of phase 1 in 2011-2016 and 2017 with phase 2 until last year, the work has been flowing with the collaborating partners, Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Conservation and Environment Protection Authority and the National Capital District Commission.

Ambassador Watanabe stated that Japan cooperated with PNG in the areas of forestry, fisheries, education and health including Covid-19 response, and infrastructure such as roads, airports and electricity.

In NCD, JICA have supported the development of sewerage systems, school buildings and fish markets and so on.

“I am so pleased to provide to provide Japan’s support to in the area of waste management without interpretation,” he said

“In March last year, I had the opportunity to visit the Baruni Dumpsite, which was improved in Phase 1, together with NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and the City Manager Ravu Frank.”

Ambassador Watanabe said the dumpsite was equipped with the Fukuoka Method, which is a landfill technology invented in Japan, and a weighbridge that can measure of waste brought in.

Adding that this has contributed to the improvement of waste management capacity in NCD.