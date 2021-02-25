Wash for Tonsu improves safety and hygiene

For nearly a decade the constituency has reported water issues, with lower than expected rainfalls leading to dry creeks and limited garden food production.

The water tanks provided through this WaSH project will greatly benefit the Poka community, ensuring an increase in the storage of clean and safe water to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

A community health centre and two primary schools in Tonsu were also given water tanks.

Ventilated pit toilets will also be built so that there is a proper sanitation facility for families to use to avoid the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

These WaSH facilities are part of 60 projects initiated by local communities and supported by the Bougainville Government, the PNG Government and the Australian Government through the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership.

Mana Kakarouts Secretary of the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s Department of Community Development said, “This is a major achievement for the Poka community as they will no longer have to walk far to collect water, which means there is more time for other activities – be it work, education or sport.”

Australian High Commission’s Minister Counsellor Paul Lehmann was at the launch and said, “Local people best understand the challenges and needs of their communities. For that reason, Australia is committed to supporting projects that are locally initiated and locally led.”

“These facilities improve access to water and sanitation, which is a human right and contributing factor to improved livelihoods, health and wellbeing – particularly for women and girls,” he said.

The WaSH project also included a five-day hygiene and sanitation training program.