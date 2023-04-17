Representatives from 22 Provincial Health Authorities and other health representatives from government and civil society will meet from the 18th to 20th April in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province to review draft national standards and guidelines for WaSH in Healthcare Facilities (HCFs).

They will review the roadmap for their roll-out as well as a preceding situational analysis which are expected to contribute to improved inclusive and resilient water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in health care facilities (HCFs) across the country.

National Department of Health (NDoH) developed the documents supported by WaterAid PNG through the Water for Women PNG Consortium under the PNG-Australia Partnership and co-funded by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The validation workshop is part of the NDoH’s process of validating important health documents for implementation.

The documents are the first three steps in eight practical steps to improve WASH in healthcare facilities, developed by WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The eight steps are a framework detailing action to take in response to UN Secretary General’s 2018 Call to Action on WASH in healthcare facilities.

All State Members including Papua New Guinea have been urged to commit leadership and resources to addressing the challenge of improving WASH in Health Care Facilities.

Once validated, the three documents will be submitted to the National Health Secretary for approval and signing. The documents are expected to contribute towards improving systems and access to WASH for the estimated more than 85,000 people who visit the 4,500 plus healthcare facilities in the country.

WaterAid PNG is working in partnership with NDoH, Department of National Planning & Monitoring’s WASH Program Management Unit (PMU), WHO and other key stakeholders and non-government organizations to improve health outcomes through improved water, sanitation and hygiene in HCFs across PNG.