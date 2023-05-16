Wartovo denied bail again

Wartovo and six others have been charged with one count each of ‘trafficking a controlled substance’ in the recent K35 million methamphetamine bust.

His reapplication was submitted by his lawyer, Counsel Moses Murray, before Judge Lawrence Kangwia on the afternoon of Friday, May 12th.

The 39-year-old had previously applied for bail on March 31st on three grounds: His medical condition, his business interest and family needs (sole breadwinner).

At that time, Judge Paulus Mapa Dowa rejected his bail application as his alleged crime has put national security in question.

The May 12th reapplication was made on the grounds of Wartovo’s health.

However, Judge Kangwia said the applicant has to show that his health is deteriorating, emphasising that he has to show that conditions have changed since March 31st.

Not satisfied with the submission, Judge Kangwia refused Wartovo’s reapplication for bail.

(The Lae court holding cell where remandees are kept)