Ward Grants Put To Good Use

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, a former councilor himself saw the need to strengthen the work of councilors in the province.

The Governor through the Provincial Executive Council in 2019, approved K5000 funding support to each of the 600 wards which were made available in the 2020 Morobe Provincial Budget.

A further K5000 was allocated in 2021 for each ward again and now small projects are being implemented through this funding.

“I took out the money from the office and sent it to the Local Level Government. I did this by sending K5000 to each wards for ward councilors to receive and be happy to develop their area.

“We gave K500,000 for capacity building to each LLG to develop the headquarter of the LLG and each of their areas in essential projects like water supplies, elementary schools, build and renovate classrooms or for enhancing the healthy village and good governance.”

Governor Saonu said K500,000 was given in the last budget and will also continue in this year’s budget and the following years.

However, he warned the councilors to use funds only for development projects and produce financial acquittals to the Provincial Government before new funds can be granted.

Councilor of Sape, Ward 16 of Komba LLG in Kabwum District, said with the development grant in 2021, he built a semi-permanent classroom for a primary school.

From the first K5000 Sape received, he built a semi-permanent classroom, which is now used by students. This time he is requesting for more assistance to build a 2-In-1 permanent classroom.

Ward 7 Councilor, Simeon Jonah of Nanima-Karima LLG of Menyamya District shared similar sentiments adding that he has supported several church infrastructures.

Jonah said, the governor funded his Local Level Government with K15,000, from which he purchased 120 roofing iron and donated to six churches and K1,000 to an elementary school, K780 to a local church and K1000 was used to assist with the funeral expenses of five deceased.

Testifying also for the funds received in 2021, Ward 9 councilor, Yaeng Tahu of Labuta LLG in Nawaeb District said he purchased solar lights and roofing iron sheets to build the ward office.

This year, the Morobe Government has allocated over K2,825,000 million for a similar program to deliver projects to all wards.