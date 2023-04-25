Ward develops disaster risk plan

With help from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and funding support from USAID, the Valaur ward 17, situated at the foot of the Mt Vulcan volcano, created a plan specific to the type of disasters that have affected them.

The five-year plan will capture a much needed water supply project to be built by OISCA, food security, the establishment of an aid post and an identified escape route in the event of a volcanic eruption or tsunami.

Balanataman LLG acting manager, John Matava when officially launching the plan on Friday, April 21 commended the vision by the Rabaul District Administration five years ago, to engage IOM to assist in the vital plan.

He reminded the Valaur people that the levels of disaster risk in their community was compounded by socio-economic and environmental factors and the implementation of the plan will involve all stakeholders and must see community involvement.

Mr Matava said the work on the water supply project is timely especially with predictions by the National Weather Service on a looming long dry spell in the month of May.

Once up and running, the water supply will benefit the people of Valaur, Tavana and Rapolo.

IOM representative in ENB, Sharon Nerius said the plan complemented the Organic Law on LLGs to empower communities to have in place plans to assist and manage disaster risks.

Youths were encouraged to engage in the community projects; and the Valaur community were told to work closely with government and technical officers and other relevant partners in implementing the disaster plan.