Wapenamanda Grapples with Landslide

The calamity, triggered by heavy rains on Saturday night, engulfed a significant stretch of road in the Wapenamanda Central Constituency on Easter Sunday, burying it under 30-40 meters of earth.

The Limanada community in Ward 24, comprising about 500 people, woke to find their gardens washed away and the road impassable due to the landslide originating from the mountainous terrain.

While landslides are not uncommon in the area, this incident is unprecedented in its scale, affecting multiple sections of the road leading to the Tsak Constituency. Travelers from Tsak now face the daunting task of trekking an additional 1-2 kilometres to reach the nearest public motor vehicle (PMV) stop.

Among those affected is Lavinia Leme, a commuter from Tsak, who expressed the challenges faced by the stranded residents. Rex Bush Tanga, the Aluni Tribes Councilor, visited the Limanada community to assess the situation firsthand. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, but the landslip has devastated numerous food gardens, exacerbating the plight of the affected population.

As of the release of this report, officials from the district had yet to initiate clearance efforts and assess the extent of damage to the environment and agricultural lands.

Tsak is also known for its community health worker training school, three secondary schools, and numerous primary and elementary educational institutions. It is also preparing for its first Presidential Elections this year.

The landslide underscores the vulnerability of the region to natural disasters and highlights the urgent need for infrastructure development and disaster preparedness measures in the Wapenamanda District.